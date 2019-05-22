Nancy B. Dilworth, age 84, passed away peacefully at Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility (Lake City , Fl.) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Ethel Webber. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Donald Haldus Dilworth, her son Mark (Lisa) Dilworth, Atlantic Beach, Fl., her daughter Lisa (Barry) Long, Live Oak, Fl. and her five grandchildren Luke Dilworth, Mallory Dilworth, Brent Long, Austin Long and Brooke Long Hingson (Kevin) and a great grandchild Harlyn Hingson.

Nancy was an amazing mom, a devoted loving wife and a very proud grandmother. Her finest moments involved time with family and the memories created during those special moments. Whether it was entertaining the neighborhood kids at her house, making trips to visit her children at the University of Florida or those special times with the grandchildren, Nancy was at her best.

Nancy was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and taught elementary school in Michigan, Ohio and Lakeland, Florida for 12 years. Years after her retirement, she would enjoy seeing and hearing about past students. She enjoyed her time in the classroom and honored the relationships she formed throughout that period.

Memorial services will be conducted on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make donations to Vitas Hospice or to their local Hospice Organization in memory of Nancy Dilworth.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in The Beaches Leader on May 23, 2019