NANCY SCHNEIDER GRINSTEAD
Nancy Schneider Grinstead, 75, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL. Nancy was born on May 15, 1944 to Carl and Alice Schneider of Montclair, NJ. After raising her two sons, Scott and Carl, in Washington D.C., Virginia, Palos Verdes Estates, CA, and Colorado Springs, CO, she spent her last 25 years enjoying the beach life in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
She enjoyed her art, tennis, and participation in the St. Paul's By-the-Sea Alter Guild and the Order of Daughters of the King.
She was preceded in death by her late husband of 49 years, Charles; and two sisters Carol and Sally. She is survived by her two sons; two daughters-in-law, Lisa and Kim; six grandchildren, Scotty, Ryan, Samantha, Dakota, Nicholas, and Reese; and three great-grandchildren, Rylin, Heidyn and Easton.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 29 at 10:30 am at St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Paul's By-the-Sea Foundation, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019