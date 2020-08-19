1/1
NANCY STAUBER BALLAS
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY STAUBER BALLAS
4/26/1951 – 8/11/2020
Our beautiful Nancy passed away on Tuesday August 11th after a short battle with Pneumonia and COVID. She was loved by so many whose lives she touched. It will be hard to imagine we will only have her smile and laughter in our memories and our hearts.
She was married to George Ballas on October 21, 1989. She worked for State Farm Insurance for 30+ years. She was a Master Gardener and loved her work at Beaches Historical Museum and Gardens tending her herb garden. Her many passions included, beading, bunko, gardening and sharing fellowship with all her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband George C. Ballas, her son Kristopher P. James, her two sisters, Cindy Stauber Hanburry and Tracy S. Barrington. (Steven Barrington).
Celebration of life to be held later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved