NANCY STAUBER BALLAS

4/26/1951 – 8/11/2020

Our beautiful Nancy passed away on Tuesday August 11th after a short battle with Pneumonia and COVID. She was loved by so many whose lives she touched. It will be hard to imagine we will only have her smile and laughter in our memories and our hearts.

She was married to George Ballas on October 21, 1989. She worked for State Farm Insurance for 30+ years. She was a Master Gardener and loved her work at Beaches Historical Museum and Gardens tending her herb garden. Her many passions included, beading, bunko, gardening and sharing fellowship with all her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband George C. Ballas, her son Kristopher P. James, her two sisters, Cindy Stauber Hanburry and Tracy S. Barrington. (Steven Barrington).

Celebration of life to be held later.

