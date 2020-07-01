NATALIE OLIN TAYLOR

Natalie Olin Taylor, age 103, former longtime resident of the Beaches, died peacefully on May 16, 2020, at Baytree Center Nursing Care, Palm Harbor, Florida. Natalie was born on July 24, 1916, in Rye, New York, to Emily Batten Olin and Ned Stowell Olin.

It was in Rye that she met and married William S. Taylor, Jr. in 1935. They were both graduates of Rye High School. They established a home in Bucks County, PA, until 1953, when they relocated to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Natalie was a Girl Scout Leader and volunteer for more than 60 years. Natalie was the troop leader in Ponte Vedra, and served on the Board of Directors of the Gateway Girl Scout Council as field Vice President and President. Natalie was also a member of the Women's Club, the Garden Club, and Christ Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Seaton Taylor, Jr. Natalie is survived by her children: Priscilla Taylor Cox and husband, Thomas Creed, of Tarpon Springs, FL; Eugene Warren Taylor and wife, Nancy, of Spring Hill, FL; and William Seaton Taylor III and wife, Jacqueline, of Houston, TX. Also surviving Natalie are one grandchild, Grant Seaton Taylor, his wife, Kelley, and three great-grandchildren, of Harvard, Massachusetts, as well as nieces Karen Mano and Martha Olin.

Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Girls Scout Council, 1000 Shearer Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205.

