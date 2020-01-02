|
|
Neal L. Rue, age 66, passed away December 25, 2019. He was born in Xenia, Ohio on September 26, 1953. He was a graduate of Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio and went on to start a degree in photography at Ohio University, eventually receiving his degree, while in the Navy, from Emory University. Later he completed a Master's degree from Jacksonville University. He started his career in the United States Navy and finished his professional life as a contractor for CSX, all while keeping up his passion for photography. A member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Neal never ceased to have fun in his life. His sharp wit always accompanied his biting humor up until the last moments of his life.
Neal is survived by his two sisters, Lynne and Diane; his former wife, Candice; his two children, Emily and Daniel; three grandchildren and his partner Janea Smith.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020