NORMAN W. COX
Norman W. Cox, 61 of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, went to Gods secret fishing spot on January 31 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer at Community Hospice Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring surrounded by family and friends.
Norm was born on October 5, 1958 at the U.S. Army Hospital in Nuremburg, Germany to Lt. Crawford J. (Joe) Cox and Mary V. Clark. He went to Fletcher High School and received his G.E.D a few years after his graduating class of 1976.
After being born in Germany, Norman traveled with his father, mother and four brothers to multiple military bases throughout the Unites States and finally to Ethiopia where his father finish his military career as a Lieutenant Colonel. Norman moved to Jacksonville Beach in 1970 and immediately embraced everything about the beach life. Fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycles, cutting school to go surfing. Anything related to the beach lifestyle, he did it with gusto! He loved the outdoors. If Norman had five bucks, everyone had five bucks. If he was your friend, you had a friend for live and he would do anything for you. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Norman was a carpenter by trade and was a proud past member of the Jacksonville Beach Lifesaving Corps.
He was proceeded in death by his Father, Crawford J. (Joe) Cox, his mother Mary V. Cox, and his sister Cheryl Todd.
Norman is survived by the pride of his life, his loving daughter Emily, his 4 brothers: Crawford J. Cox III (Ann), Neptune Beach; Gerald M. Cox (Meg), Cocoa Beach; Neal E. Cox (Marshellah), Merritt Island; David B. Cox, Jacksonville; 14 nieces and nephews; his "brother from another mother" Terry Lee (Lynn) and a countless tribe of friends.
The family would like to thank all of Norm's doctors and nurses at the Cancer Specialists of North Florida, The Beaches Baptist Hospital for the kind care in Norm's time of need, the nurses, social workers and doctors at Community Hospice. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Jacksonville Beach Lifesaving Corps or the in Norm's name.
A farewell service will be held in front of the Jacksonville Beach Lifesaving Corps Station, February 16, 2020 @ 1:00 PM. Please, no suites. Just your comfortable beach clothes. Norman would want it that way.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 20, 2020