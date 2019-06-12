PATRICIA BUTLER

"It is with great sadness we announce Patricia Butler, age 59, of Jacksonville Beach, FL passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters Jessica Butler (Ben Plummer) of Atlantic Beach and Jennifer Foiles (Jason) of Jacksonville; as well as her two granddaughters, Josie and Kelsey Plummer both of Atlantic Beach, FL. She is also survived by her siblings Alicia Strayer (David) and John Kemp (Andrea). She has joined her mother and father, Betty and William Chattaway, as well as her two brothers Wesley Stringfellow and Jeffrey Stringfellow in heaven. She also leaves behind her bestfriend since 8th grade, Susie Sullivan and her beloved dog Beauregard.

Born in Cambridge, OH, Patti moved with her family to Jacksonville Beach as a young child. She graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School and then started her professional career in real estate and property management where she earned her real estate broker's license with the State of Florida. Throughout her years, she attended St. Paul's Catholic Church, Beaches Vineyard Church, and Beach Church, where she was an active volunteer. She also volunteered her time with 19th St Charities, The Humane Society, and Habitat for Humanity.

She was a true beach girl, who you could find early mornings walking her dog at Hanna Park and searching for shark's teeth. Some of her coastal loves included surf fishing, scuba diving, and Sunday Fundays spent hanging with family and friends either at the beach or by the pool.

A service will be held at Beach Church, 325 7th Ave N., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, in the brown stone chapel on June 15th at 11:00 am. If you wish, donations may be made to The Jacksonville Humane Society or ." Published in The Beaches Leader on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary