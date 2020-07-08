PATRICIA ISAACS MORGAN

Patricia Isaacs Morgan of Port Orange, Fl. passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. She was born to Grace and Henry Isaacs in Orange, New Jersey on October 16, 1929.

Patricia spent most of her years living in the Beaches area, in particular, Ponte Vedra. She enjoyed successful careers in the television, advertising and real estate industries. Everyone who knew Pat loved her. She was so admired for her community service that the Ponte Vedra Chamber of Commerce created the Pat Morgan Award in her honor.

She and her husband John had a passion for animals and spent countless hours volunteering for the Jacksonville Humane Society by visiting area schools and sharing their beloved doggies with the children.

Even though Pat was confined to her home for the past year or so because of declining health, she kept her positive attitude and sharp mind. She looked forward to daily phone calls from friends and family members and, oh, how her stories will be missed.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John and brother Duke. She leaves behind cherished family members and dear friends. A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements through Ponte Vedra Palm Valley Funeral Home and Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store