DAVID MCNULTY

It is with the deepest sorrow, that we announce that Patrick David McNulty, age 36, our beloved son, brother, and friend passed suddenly on Monday, 10 August 2020 in Jacksonville Florida. As anyone who knew Patrick will attest, he was a bright and warming sun in all our lives.

Born 30 August 1983, in Jacksonville, FL. Patrick enjoyed the life of a Navy family, including the opportunity to live in Puerto Rico and Jacksonville Beach, FL. Once on his own, Patrick continued to pursue his love of travel by visiting, working, and living in several States across the USA. Upon graduating from the Commercial Diving Academy in Jacksonville, FL as an Air/Mixed Gas Commercial Diver, 27 March 2009, Pat worked in the Gulf of Mexico in the commercial diving industry. Afterward, he turned his focus to more traditional studies and graduated from Florida State College at Jacksonville with an Associate in Arts degree on 5 May 2017. Patrick recently completed the OSHA Industry Safety and Health training while sidelined by injury from his carpenter job and was slated to become an OSHA certified Safety Manager for his construction crew.

Always the avid learner, Patrick enjoyed formal education, playing the guitar, and reading. As a true sports fan, he excelled in baseball as a youngster, surfed all his life, and enjoyed watching football – especially his hometown team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patrick is survived by, and will be forever missed by his Father, Robert D. McNulty, his Mother, Vicky J. McNulty, his Daughter Shayla Brown, his Brother and Sister-In-Law, James and Shawna Downs, along with their children Emma, Baylee, Lily, and Tucker, his Sister and Brother-In-Law, Misty and Jack Donovan, his Grandmother, Charlene Dresser and the many who knew him as their loving uncle, cousin, and nephew.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on 17 August 2020 at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, 1538 2nd Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

David Earle Moore, of Jacksonville, died August 3, 2020. Services will be held at Victory Lutheran Church, 4651 Kernan Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on August 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store