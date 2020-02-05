Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Paul Raymond Kasper


1965 - 2020
PAUL RAYMOND KASPER
Paul Raymond Kasper, 54, passed away February 4, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, FL. He was born June 30, 1965 in Sewickley, PA. He became a Physician's Assistant at Mayo Clinic after graduating from Penn State and Duquesne University.
Paul is survived by his mother, Margaret Kasper; brother, John Robert "JR" Kasper; aunt and uncle, Agnes and Paul Krawchyk; best friend, dog "Bandit"; special cousins, Roseann and Al Sprinkles; close friend, Laura Bain; and many other cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Walter R. Kasper.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Paul's honor to a . Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020
