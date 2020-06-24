PETER FORE
Peter Fore, 64, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully with his wife, Bea Fore, by his side and his sister, Kathleen Hurst, on the other side Saturday, June 20, 2020. Peter and Bea have been married for 29 years. He was born in Great Lakes, Illinois. His family relocated shortly after his birth and he grew up in Jacksonville Beach. He is a small business owner of a Heating and Air Conditioning company. Peter has a passion for God, his country, spending time with his family and friends, fishing, travel (especially cruising), Karaoke and his profession. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Fore and his brother J. Tracey Fore. He is survived by his wife: Bea, daughters: Tara and her husband, Colin, Laure and her husband Nate, son: Luke and his wife Sarah, brothers: Larkin and his wife Connie, Terry and his wife Sharon, Sean and his wife Noni, sisters: Kathleen and Mary Pat, sister-in-law: Stuart, brother-in-laws: Tom and his wife Judy, Joel and his wife Alison, Kelvie and his wife Alison, and his beloved grandchildren: Olivia, Elle, Jack, Daisy and Lily, Rotary Youth Exchange son: Rex (Taiwan), Rotary Youth Exchange daughters: Anna (Switzerland), Yuka (Japan), Karla (Slovakia), Jannschi (Germany) and Alba (Sweden), many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing, a private Mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at the Beaches on Friday.
A celebration of Peter's life for family and friends is planned for August to celebrate his 65th Birthday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice and Palliative Care at CommunityHospice.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach FL, 32250.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.