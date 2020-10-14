1/1
Peter Henry Benson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETER HENRY BENSON
Peter Henry Benson, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born to James and Margaret Benson on August 26, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He graduated from the University of Maryland, served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant, then retired after 31 years at the US Postal Service.
Pete was known for his long thick eyebrows. He enjoyed family, golf, travel, scuba diving, coaching youth sports and volunteering for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Pete is survived by his wife LaRue (Cookie), 6 children, Mickey Paxson (Roy), Gayle Newham (Bill), Cindy Thompson (Edwin), Sue Emrick (Mike), Drew Benson, Jeff Benson, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Jim (Barbara), sister Mary, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and sent to: 224 N. 5th St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn-Shalz A Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved