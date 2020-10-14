PETER HENRY BENSON
Peter Henry Benson, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born to James and Margaret Benson on August 26, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He graduated from the University of Maryland, served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant, then retired after 31 years at the US Postal Service.
Pete was known for his long thick eyebrows. He enjoyed family, golf, travel, scuba diving, coaching youth sports and volunteering for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Pete is survived by his wife LaRue (Cookie), 6 children, Mickey Paxson (Roy), Gayle Newham (Bill), Cindy Thompson (Edwin), Sue Emrick (Mike), Drew Benson, Jeff Benson, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Jim (Barbara), sister Mary, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and sent to: 224 N. 5th St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.
