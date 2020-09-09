PHILIP JAMES ROSENBERGER, JR

1941 - 2020

Beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many, Philip James Rosenberger, Jr. (Jim) passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 in Jacksonville. He was born in Washington, DC in March 1941, and had one brother (Donald Lee Rosenberger). Jim grew up in Jacksonville and later graduated from Jacksonville University, where he participated in the crewing team. Jim served in the US Marine Corps Reserves for his national service. Jim's work career focused on sales, where he worked until his retirement. Jim married Ann and had two children. Although divorced when the children were young, Jim lived nearby, regularly enjoying weeknight dinners, weekends, holidays, and traveling with them.

Jim had a lifelong love of boats, fishing, and cars. He spent twenty plus happy years involved as a member of The Captains Club, along with his father, Phil, and developed lifelong friends. Jim also volunteered for over 24 years at The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament, serving twenty-two years as the tournament's Head of Communications. He also fished in the tournament for many years.

Another passion in Jim's life was supporting the University of Florida Gators football team, whose home games he regularly attended with his Touchdown Club friends from 1982 onwards. Jim also supported his alma mater and attended his yearly JU Crew Reunions, taking his daughter and her girls with him as well.

Jim was also an avid reader and film watcher, particularly sci-fi and fantasy, which he shared with his children, nieces, and grand-daughters. Harry Potter was their favorite to enjoy with their Pop-Pop/Granddad/Uncle.

After retirement, Jim also travelled twice to Australia to visit his son's family, and was able to see his son play cricket. Not a fan of cold weather, Jim complained bitterly about the cold winter weather on the second trip during a visit to the Blue Mountains near Sydney, though he greatly enjoyed the Sydney Harbour cruise.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, brother and wife of twenty-two years, Pamela W. Rosenberger. He is survived by his daughter Margaret Lee Norcott (Atlantic Beach) and son Dr. Philip James (PJ) Rosenberger, III (Uta) of Australia and sister-in-law Judy Rosenberger (Houston, TX). He is also survived by his three grand-daughters and two nieces that he adored: Amelia Lee and Noella Sophia Norcott, Lina Margaret Rosenberger, and Melissa Lee and Darcy Lee Rosenberger.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 19 from 9-11 am at Flying Iguana Taqueria & Tequila Bar, located at 207 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach FL 32266.

Details for a graveside service will be posted at a later date on the Arlington Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, The Florida Times-Union, and Facebook.

