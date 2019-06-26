PHILLIP MARTIN HALL

Phillip Martin Hall, 59, of Jacksonville died unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home upon the Suwannee River. Phillip was born May 24, 1960 in Flint, Michigan and moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1976 upon his father's retirement from General Motors.

He attended Fletcher High School and graduated in 1978. He worked for Publix Supermarkets Inc. from 1976 to 1999 where he mastered customer service skills and pleasing people.

Phillip then went into construction and built ornately designed houses in North Carolina and southern Florida. After these achievements, Phillip went back to school and earned his B.S. in Emergency Crisis Management and Alternative & Renewable Energy Management. He would continue on to graduate with high honors from Everglades University with a Master's Degree in 2015.

Phillip used his degree to help those in need by joining the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in August of 2015. He was extremely proud of his career and made multiple lasting impacts on both the people he helped and those that surrounded them.

Phillip was a dedicated father and family man. His children meant the world to him. He leaves behind a daughter, Stephanie (Tim) Olson, and a son, Robert Hall. Three brothers he is very close to: Mark R (Joy) Hall, Patrick Hall and Fredrick (Reba) Hall, and two sisters: Marybeth (Greg) Bartz and Lynda Hall Palacios.

Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Mark Hall and Catherine June (Clark) Hall; as well as his niece DeAnna Palacios

A Celebration of Life is being held for Phillip Hall at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 2302 Sawgrass Road, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Service and Celebration starts at 5pm Saturday, June 29, 2019. Phillip loved life. He always had a smile and a story to tell. He will be greatly missed.