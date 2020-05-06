|
|
PHYLLIS ANNE DUROCHER
Phyllis Anne DuRocher passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at St. Catherines Hospice in Riverside. She was born on October 23, 1935 to Lawrence and Vera DuRocher in Oak Park, IL. She moved to the Jacksonville area in the early 40's. Except for 3 years in Bartlett, TN and 3 years in Hapeville, GA she resided in the Beaches area. She was a long time member of Beaches American Legion post 129 Women's Auxiliary. She had retired for AT&T/Convergy's. She was also very active in various bowling leagues at the Beach Bowling Center. She was preceded in death by her Mother(1940), Father(1967), Step-Mother(1989), Sister Patricia Younger(2018), and Brother Michael DuRocher (2019). She is survived by Brothers Larry, Jim & Dennis DuRocher and Sister Jane Alice Freeman. She also had many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grand nephews.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 7, 2020