RAE PAUL
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate."
Proverbs 31
On July 3rd, 2020 Rae Paul, the Matriarch of the Paul family, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus with her family holding her hands. She was born on October 30th, 1929 in Monaville West Virginia, the second child of Mae and Warren Colley. Rae and her husband Danny lived in Maumee, Ohio for 33 years, all of her children graduating from Maumee High School. After her last child graduated, Rae worked for the Kelly's IGA bakery and the Andersons bakery for 16 years. Rae and Danny moved to Atlantic Beach, FL in 1999 where their two daughters lived. Rae loved the sun, and spent her last 20 years enjoying the beaches of Florida.
Rae was a Christian woman. She loved the Lord with all her heart and longed for the day when she would see Jesus face to face. She was a prayer warrior, and her endless prayers and constant petitions before the Father were a constant source of strength. She loved well, gave generously, forgave quickly, and always extended mercy. Her example of what a Godly woman should be was modeled daily for all who knew her. She was a lioness when it came to her family. Her strength, dignity, and faithful instruction gave them a solid foundation on which they could build. Her children never doubted their mother's unending love for them. She encouraged them to strive to meet their goals and achieve their dreams. And so, they did.
Rae suffered tremendous loss in her later years. In addition to her parents, Rae was preceded in death by her husband Danny, daughter, Linda Skeeles, two sons Danny Ray Paul and David Paul, and brother Gerald Colley. Her faith in God and the amazing strength that came from that love, helped her not only get through these difficult times, but also gave her the fortitude to remain hopeful and joyful until the very end.
She is survived by her son Frank (Marcia) Paul, daughter Michelle Paul, grandchildren Chad Skeeles, Toni Skeeles-Jones, Rebecca Adamson, DJ (Amy) Paul, Nathan (Rita) Paul, Adam (Grace) Burkett, Ashley Burkett and great grandchildren Bryon Jones Jr., Matthew Adamson, Caydence Adamson, Makayla Paul and Taylor Paul. Rae loved her nieces and nephews as her own, and she is survived by her nephews Jerry (Luann) Colley, John (Kelly) Colley, Matt (Melissa) Colley, and nieces Leah Emory, Anne (Jim) Domanowski, Tina (Randy) Kincaid, Jane Monroe, Jacqueline (Steve) Sorohan, Carol (Shad) Bucher. Rae was a faithful friend, and she is survived by many special friends from her church in Ohio and in Florida, especially her dear friends Dessie Bishop and Susan Dyer.
Rae will be laid to rest with her husband Danny, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. The family asked that any memorials be made to a ministry that was near to Rae's heart, Embracing His Call Ministries, 2602-30 Isabella Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…