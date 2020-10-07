1/
Randall Lee Novotny
1947 - 2020
RANDALL LEE NOVOTNY
Randall Lee Novotny, long time resident of Jacksonville Beach, passed away on September 24, 2020. Born in Kewaunee, Wisconsin on September 11, 1947 he relocated with his family to Jacksonville when very young. Attending local schools, he graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and retired after 25 years as an Emergency Communications Officer with the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Gralak Novotny, and is survived by his brother-in-law, Edward Gralak and wife, Jill. A great animal lover, science fiction aficionado, war gamer, miniature painter and history buff; Randy leaves behind many long-time friends.
A small, private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
