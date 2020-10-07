1/1
Retired US Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate John Earl Kelly
1948 - 2020
JOHN EARL KELLY
We sadly announce the passing of Retired US Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate John Earl Kelly, 72, on August 25, 2020. Born February 27, 1948 to Williamina and Lavern Kelly in Eerie, PA. He graduated from Holland Central School in 1966.
John joined the US Navy in 1966 in Elma, NY. He served honorably receiving the Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Good Conduct Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, the Naval Reserve Sea Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award and the Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal.
On July 8, 1972 he married Marlene Joyce Kelly at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Springbrook, NY. They had four children together and fostered one son. Tragically, Jeremy passed away days after his birth in 1978.
Throughout his military career he was described by commanding officers as exhibiting outstanding performance, in-depth knowledge and skills in a wide variety of areas, unsurpassed technical expertise, articulate, highly motivated, dedicated, "possessing high integrity, exceptional intelligence, and an unswerving commitment to duty and sincere motivation to help others."
He retired from service in 1996 to Atlantic Beach, FL before becoming a devoted caregiver to his wife for eight years until she passed in 2015. He liked dancing, good music, good food and visiting new places which he got to enjoy in the past few years with his dear companion Jeanne Majors.
Known for his loyalty to his family and country, he is survived by three sons, John Martin Kelly, James Mathew Kelly, Jason Michael Kelly, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many others.
A Memorial Service for John Earl Kelly will be held at The Church of Eleven22, 651 Commerce Center Dr. #100, Jacksonville, FL 32225, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 AM, with full Military Honors.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

Published in The Beaches Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of Eleven22
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
