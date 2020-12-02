RHONDA BONE ROBINSON

Rhonda Bone Robinson, 72, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at the Community Hospice Center in St. Augustine, Florida. Rhonda had been the owner of the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier from 1978 to 2000; owner of a Seafood Market; real estate agent for Watson Realty and Office Manager for LAW Environmental Health & Safety Solutions, Inc.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Rowell of St. Augustine; son, Robert Ty Wilson of Jacksonville Beach; aunt, Helen Smawley, of Shelby, N.C.; and grandchildren, Chase and Isla Rowell of St. Augustine.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date for friends and family in Jacksonville Beach. A private family ceremony will also be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal rescue All Paws Animal Care & Sanctuary, Inc. where Rhonda served on the Board of Directors.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

