Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Richard and Ruth Bowser


1925 - 2020
Richard and Ruth Bowser Obituary
RICHARD AND RUTH BOWSER
Richard and Ruth Bowser, formerly of Marsh Hammock, Jacksonville, FL recently passed away in Katy, TX. Devoted to God, their children and each other in marriage for 72 years, Richard departed peacefully on December 20, 2019. Ruth soon followed, on January 1, 2020.
Born on May 17,1925 in Kittanning, Richard was the son of the late Lloyd Harlan and Sadie (Toy) Bowser, and the oldest of six children: Harold "Bud" Bowser (deceased); Geraldine Donahue (Bob); Eileen Schroth; David Bowser (Nancy) and Saralee Bowser.
Ruth was Born on March 4, 1926 in Springboro, PA and was the daughter of the late Rev. Ernest Oscar McNulty and Georgia Westfall McNulty, and the second of three children: Mary M. Smith (deceased) and Ernest McNulty (deceased).
Richard and Ruth resided in Knox, PA for 35 years where they faithfully raised their nine children; Richard Bowser (Marie), Timothy Bowser (Paula, deceased), Christopher Bowser (Roey), Rebecca Bemish (Jeff), Peter Bowser (Becky), Penelope Nejad (Bahram), Melissa Garrison (Eric), Mark Bowser (Sallee), and Jonathan Bowser (Maria). They were blessed with 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Richard and Ruth were very active in Knox with Ruth playing the organ at Knox United Methodist Church and Richard involved in trucking and horse racing businesses.
In the 1980s, they relocated to Findley Lake, New York where Richard founded a trucking company, Regal Service Co., with three of his sons. In addition, Ruth and Richard co-owned the Kelly Hotel, where Ruth delighted the patrons with her amazing piano skills while Richard ran the Front of the House with his engaging personality and booming voice.
Following their retirement, Ruth and Richard moved to Jacksonville, FL and became members of the Ponte Vedra Country Club, the Beaches Methodist Church, and social organizers within Marsh Hammock subdivision. They enjoyed regular interactions with extended family in the Jacksonville area, as well as all their friends and family members who traveled to Florida to visit.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 5, 2020
