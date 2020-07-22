1/1
Richard C. "(Dick)" Deichmiller
Richard C. (Dick) Deichmiller, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on July 9th.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y. and moved to Jax Beach over 40 years ago.
He served in the US Navy from 1951-1954 during the Korean War, on the destroyer, USS Soley.
He retired from his profession as a journeyman electrician. Since 1986, after marrying the love of his life, and building their house, he was an avid league bowler at Beach Bowl, often played pool, and loved playing cards with family and friends. He was happiest when he sat on the screen porch to enjoy the outdoor birds and wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Valle Patterson of 34 years, his daughter, Lori Dunn (Ryan), his son Mark Deichmiller (Monique), his grandson, Jack Dunn, his 2 cockatiels, Wally and Joey, as well as his many nieces, nephews and close friends. No service is planned.
Simple cremation services by: A Dignified Alternative-Hatcher Cremations. www.dignifiedalternative.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or to www.arborday.org "Trees In Memory".

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville
9957 Moorings Dr., ste 503
Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 260-2522
Guest Book sponsored by A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville

July 22, 2020
I will forever love you and miss you
Valle Patterson
Spouse
July 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss . I met him once at a SMS Reunion so long ago . He was delightful -and had such a wonderful sense of humor. Love to you and his family.
susan julien
Friend
July 19, 2020
As l sit here and still cry for you and for Valle, I still remember all of our very long talks, sometimes more than 2 hours until one of our phone's battery got to low. I will miss our weekly (sometimes every other week) of your memories and mine and of course Valles. Laughing and saying silly things to each other. You have no idea how much you will be missed as I sit here crying (again). I know I already posted something but needed to say more. I love you so much and will miss you so much, as the tears roll down my cheeks, again.
Nancy J Knittel
Family
July 19, 2020
Dear my sweet, uncle. I love you so much but couldn't be there for you or Valle because of this Covid mess we are in. He was my uncle but he was also my 2nd father. I will miss our wonderful talks and your sweet face. I know that you are with your sisters and brother, probably playing cards or bowling or just hugging. I think and remember you every day. I loved you and Valle with all my heart and will remember you and love you always.
Nancy J Knittel
Family
July 16, 2020
Dear Valle, Deichmiller, and Patterson family.... we are sincerely sorry to hear about Dick's passing, and are praying for you all during this difficult time of grieving.
My husband and I met Dick at Beach Bowl several years ago and found him to be delightful...and a great bowler too. He was one of those people who lit up a room with his contagious smile and personality, as well as his fantastic sense of humor! He really had such a wonderful energy and we were always happy to see him when he visited the group at the bowling alley. There was never a time when we saw him that we did not have a good laugh, and a few times, even had tears running down our faces from his wit. No matter what he may have been enduring, he exuded a positive attitude and was a pleasure to be around. It was a privilege to have bowled with him, to have broke bread with him at a few bowling dinners, and mostly to have met him. He was a lovely person, a good man, and a patriot who will be missed by many. Thank you Dick, may you rest in peace.
Sincerely,
Carl & Marianne Discepolo
Marianne Discepolo
Friend
