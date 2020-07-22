RICHARD C. (DICK) DEICHMILLER
Richard C. (Dick) Deichmiller, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on July 9th.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y. and moved to Jax Beach over 40 years ago.
He served in the US Navy from 1951-1954 during the Korean War, on the destroyer, USS Soley.
He retired from his profession as a journeyman electrician. Since 1986, after marrying the love of his life, and building their house, he was an avid league bowler at Beach Bowl, often played pool, and loved playing cards with family and friends. He was happiest when he sat on the screen porch to enjoy the outdoor birds and wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Valle Patterson of 34 years, his daughter, Lori Dunn (Ryan), his son Mark Deichmiller (Monique), his grandson, Jack Dunn, his 2 cockatiels, Wally and Joey, as well as his many nieces, nephews and close friends. No service is planned.
Simple cremation services by: A Dignified Alternative-Hatcher Cremations. www.dignifiedalternative.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or to www.arborday.org
"Trees In Memory".