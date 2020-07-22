Dear Valle, Deichmiller, and Patterson family.... we are sincerely sorry to hear about Dick's passing, and are praying for you all during this difficult time of grieving.

My husband and I met Dick at Beach Bowl several years ago and found him to be delightful...and a great bowler too. He was one of those people who lit up a room with his contagious smile and personality, as well as his fantastic sense of humor! He really had such a wonderful energy and we were always happy to see him when he visited the group at the bowling alley. There was never a time when we saw him that we did not have a good laugh, and a few times, even had tears running down our faces from his wit. No matter what he may have been enduring, he exuded a positive attitude and was a pleasure to be around. It was a privilege to have bowled with him, to have broke bread with him at a few bowling dinners, and mostly to have met him. He was a lovely person, a good man, and a patriot who will be missed by many. Thank you Dick, may you rest in peace.

Sincerely,

Carl & Marianne Discepolo



Marianne Discepolo

Friend