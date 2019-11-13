|
RICHARD CARROLL BROOKE
It is with great sadness the family of Richard Carroll Brooke of Jacksonville Beach, FL announces his passing on November 6, 2019. Richard was born December 7, 1930 in Washington DC to Eugenia and Carroll Brooke. He grew up in the Washington DC area and attended school there.
At the age of 18 Richard joined the D.C. National Guard during WWII. He served in the CD (Civil Defense) as an Air Raid Messenger. One of his first duties was to stand as military guard on Pennsylvania Ave. for Harry Truman's inauguration. His reserve unit was activated on September 1, 1950 with the outbreak of the Korean War. Richard served with the German occupation forces from 1951 through 1954.
Upon returning stateside Richard worked as a Railroad Brakeman for several years. In 1959 he took a position with Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance in Baltimore, MD where he worked for 10 years. During this period he attended the University of Maryland for his under graduate work and later earned his law degree from the University of Baltimore. In 1969 he was promoted to a position in the Chicago area for several years and later moved to Jacksonville, FL. He accepted a teaching position at Florida State College where he taught law and business courses until 2000 when he took his final retirement. It was during his time at Florida State College that he met his wife, Deborah, she had been a former student of his and they married in 2000.
Richard was an avid motorcyclist, starting in 1951 when he acquired his first bike. He did not give up riding until 2014 when he sold his Harley. Richard loved being a part of bike week and the poker runs.
Richard was a world traveler and visited some 50 countries, often accompanied by his brother William. He was the recipient of a Fulbright grant that opened an opportunity for him to explore Brazil.
Richard enjoyed sports and especially tennis. He was a member of the Huguenot's Senior Team when they won the city championship. He also enjoyed downhill skiing and was able to enjoy time on many different slopes. Richard loved fishing and spent many enjoyable hours at his special pond. He looked forward to his annual fishing trips and spending time with his sons Rich and Eric.
Richard was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Lodge for over 60 years. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 129.
Richard will be sadly missed by his family and friends, He always felt he was a lucky guy and lived a full and happy life.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Deborah of Jacksonville Beach, FL. He always said that Deborah was his true love, his best friend, caretaker and confidant. He is also survived by his son Rich Carroll, Jr (Judy), son Robert Eric (Vickie), daughter in law, Wendy Rebol, two grandchildren Terra (Andy) Szczesniuk, Adam Brooke and two great grandchildren Chloe and Andrij Szczesniuk along with many extended family members.
Richard was predeceased by son Rick Brooke Rebol, Lodi, CA, former wife Connie Brooke, Jacksonville, FL brother, William Brooke, Hyattsville, MD and sister Jean Brooke O'Neill, Eastern Shore, MD.
Richard will be interred in the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at www.stjude.org
Please visit the online obituary at https://www.adignifiedalternative.net/obituary/richard-brooke for upcoming services.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 14, 2019