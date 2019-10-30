|
RICHARD LEE "DICK" MCMEEKIN
Richard Lee "Dick" McMeekin was born in Malden, Massachusetts on November 23, 1930. He met the love of his life, Ruth Virginia, while working at the Pentagon and married her at the age of 20. Dick served for 21 years in the United States Navy and retired as a Lieutenant after traveling all over the world. In the Navy he taught English to the Turkish and Italians he worked with and picked up multiple languages in the process. Dick was always quite the entertainer. He had learned piano by ear from the age of 3 and was known well as a composer, musician, and entertainer whose professional career included audiences from across the globe including the Roman Music Festival in Italy (he was the 1st American winner with the original song "Every Day's A Holiday"), the Kennedy Center, Radio City Music Hall, and appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show.
After his career as a "lifer" in the Navy, Dick pursued his passion of public relations by becoming the General Manager at the Ponte Vedra Country Club and the General Manager of the Jacksonville Coliseum and Auditorium. He also worked as the Administrator to a Senator in Washington, D.C for a period of time. He was an individual who was larger than life and commanded attention through his gait and deep singing voice. For nearly two decades, Dick's inspirational comments were heard worldwide via the internet as well as regionally twice-daily, weekdays on Jones College Radio. Dick's talents with his voice and the piano were a true gift for those who knew him and he loved to showcase his ability to all he met.
Dick also participated in the American Legion in Jacksonville Beach for a number of years. A few years after Ruth passed away on November 13th, 2005 Dick decided he wanted to be closer to family and moved to Hobe Sound, Florida where he could enjoy the warm winters. Upon arriving, Dick became a part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he served as Chaplain and also volunteered with Treasure Coast Hospice. While volunteering, Dick created a custom last rites pinning ceremony to honor veterans and their families that he felt exemplified the sense of pride and comradery that all veterans deserve.
Richard Lee "Dick" McMeekin was an amazing soul with a plethora of experiences and stories that his family will forever treasure. He passed away peacefully in his home on October 16th, 2019. He is survived by his three children: Richard Lee McMeekin, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; Robyn Lynde Piers and her husband, Don, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; Reilly Laurel Pelkey and her husband, Tad, of Hobe Sound, Florida; five grandchildren: Donald Jay "DJ" Piers III and his wife, Jill; Kathryn Piers Klos and her husband, Jacob; Jason Lee Piers; Shelby Lynn Pelkey; Clayton Lee Pelkey; and two great grandchildren: Sullivan and (due 11/23/19 and named after the woman who raised Dick) Charlotte Piers. Dick will be interred, along with his late wife Ruth, in the columbarium at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 31, 2019