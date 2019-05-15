Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fail Jr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Fail Jr


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Fail Jr Obituary
Richard L. Fail Jr, 68, passed away May 6th, 2019. He was born June 12th, 1950 in Newport, Rhode Island. He lived in Fall River, Massachusetts during his early childhood, and spent the remainder of his life predominantly in Neptune Beach, Florida.
During his life, Rick was an air traffic controller and served 3 years in the military. He got his start in the roofing business with Sales Reps, where he worked for 16 years. He then spent 28 years working for Siplast. Rick was a father, friend, surfer, baseball player, golfer, avid camper, fisherman, and traveler.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Kaley (Chris); sons, Andrew and Matthew; brothers Billy and Barry; girlfriend, Marti Lyons; ex-wives, Jan Fail and Marie Lahti; nieces and nephews, Sommer, Jeff, Justin, and Shannon; and countless friends.
Private family services were held.
Please visit our online tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements under the care and direction of Quinn Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now