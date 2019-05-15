|
Richard L. Fail Jr, 68, passed away May 6th, 2019. He was born June 12th, 1950 in Newport, Rhode Island. He lived in Fall River, Massachusetts during his early childhood, and spent the remainder of his life predominantly in Neptune Beach, Florida.
During his life, Rick was an air traffic controller and served 3 years in the military. He got his start in the roofing business with Sales Reps, where he worked for 16 years. He then spent 28 years working for Siplast. Rick was a father, friend, surfer, baseball player, golfer, avid camper, fisherman, and traveler.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Kaley (Chris); sons, Andrew and Matthew; brothers Billy and Barry; girlfriend, Marti Lyons; ex-wives, Jan Fail and Marie Lahti; nieces and nephews, Sommer, Jeff, Justin, and Shannon; and countless friends.
Private family services were held.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 16, 2019