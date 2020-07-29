RICHARD L. HILL
Richard L. Hill, lost his long battle to cancer July 22, 2020 at the age of 66. Richard enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting but most of all loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He graduated from Fletcher High School in 1971 and was a long time resident of the beaches before moving to Oklahoma. He was a member of the Beaches Sertoma Club with his dad JT Hill. Richard loved people and was always the life of the party.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JT and Iris Hill; brother Tally Hill and sister Lynn Schlock. Survivors include his children, Chalette Hartwig (Sam) and Rick Hill (Erica); six grandchildren, Jessie, Crew, Hope, Isaac, James and Logan; sister, Beth Hill Vissman; nephews, Joshua and Dillon Vissman; brother in-law Fred Schlock; nieces Lisa and Claire Schlock and numerous other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in his name.
The Memorial Services will be held at 10am Friday, August 7, 2020 in Oklahoma at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel AND also virtually via the following web address http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/33926
or go to the Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel obituary for Richard and click on the link. The live stream will start at approximately 9:45 am on 8/7/2020. If you do not see the live feed, please refresh the page until it appears.