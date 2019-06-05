Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lawrence Bate


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lawrence Bate Obituary
RICHARD LAWRENCE BATE
Retired BMCM Richard Lawrence Bate, 77, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away, Sunday May 26, 2019. Richard was born in Muskegon, Michigan to William and Doris Bate. He was preceded in death by Kathleen, his wife of 45 years.
Richard served more than 30 years in the United States Navy. His career included a tour aboard the presidential yacht "Honey Fitz" during John F. Kennedy's administration and the Navy Ceremonial Guard in Washington D.C. In 1976 he found his family a permanent home at Mayport, FL and would go on to serve aboard the USS Yosemite, USS Forestall, USS Sampson, Fleet Training Center and lastly at SIMA.
After retiring from the Navy, he continued his service to the military and its members with the Department of Labor as an advocate for Veteran's reemployment rights and then with the City of Jacksonville helping homeless Veterans reintegrate.
He is survived by his son Thomas Johnson (Mary) and his daughter Erin Liby (Jonathan), six grandsons, two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Richard was a steadfast American, a devout family man and a friend to all that sought his advice. Richard was happiest when with his family and when bantering with his many, many friends. We will all remember him with pride and honor.
A celebration of his life will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, followed by burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, will be gratefully received by either TheClaraWhiteMission.org (904-354-4162) or vva.org/donate. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now