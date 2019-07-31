|
RICHARD MARTIN MEARS II
Richard Martin Mears II, beloved son, brother and uncle passed away on July 23, 2019, at the McGraw Hospice Center following a year-long battle with neck cancer. He was born in Miami, Florida on June 3, 1968, living there until moving to the Mayport area about twenty years ago. He graduated from Palmetto High School in South Miami and studied the "Art and Science of Cooking" in the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University's North Miami campus. He had a lifelong passion for cooking and worked as a sous chef at many Beaches area restaurants. Richard especially enjoyed working at football games and special events for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as more than ten years of volunteering at The Players Championship golf tournament.
Richard had a zest for life, travel, and boating. Whether working as a "first mate" on private boat charters, enjoying a well-made cocktail with friends, or traveling abroad together with his parents and visiting longtime friends, Richard was always ready for his next "Big Adventure".
He leaves behind to mourn his passing, his mother, Margie A. (Murray) Mears; sister, Tara A. Mears; nephew, Jordan "Mears" Coney and numerous other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Richard "Dick" Mears.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 First Avenue N. in Jacksonville Beach. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the St. Paul's Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the McGraw Community Hospice Center, 4715 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, Florida 32224.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 1, 2019