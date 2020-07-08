RICHARD "DICK" POOLE
Richard "Dick" Poole beloved husband of Elizabeth Poole (nee Heuermann), loving father of Steve (Laura) Poole, Jenny (David) Graham, Marjorie Beyrer, Mike (Beverly) Poole, Suzanne (Ryan) Flanigan, grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and brother of Louise, Gerrie, Donald, Barbi, Linda, Bernie, Billy and Dale.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Lena Poole, his son-in-law Kevin Beyrer and his siblings Charlie, Wendell, Marie, and Joyce
Dick and Elizabeth were married for 62 years and loved spending time together with their family. In their early years, they could be seen going to the harnessed horse races. Later on, Dick and Elizabeth enjoyed taking trips around the country especially for their anniversary and fell in love with Las Vegas, where they went several times with family and friends. When they weren't traveling or spending time with their loved ones, Dick enjoyed playing music on the guitar, motorcycling and morel mushroom hunting. He enjoyed feeding the fish in the pond behind their Jacksonville house and the birds got fat from the West Chester feeder along with a few squirrels.
He had an extended career at Procter and Gamble, a successful second career as a real estate broker after they moved to Florida and was a US Army veteran.
Although he loved doing many different things, he dedicated his life to the health and happiness of his family.
Dick was loved by all his friends and family and will be missed by many more. There will be a private service held in Cincinnati to honor the wishes of Dick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's honor to Wounded Warriors
Project.