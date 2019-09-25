|
|
RICHARD "CASEY" STENGEL
Richard "Casey" Stengel, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Richard proudly served his country for 31 years in the Navy. He was awarded many honors for his meritorious service, including a National Defense Service medal with 1 bronze star, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal, Vietnam service medal with 1 bronze campaign star, Navy Good Conduct medal with 6 bronze stars, Meritorious Unit commendation ribbon, Navy Occupation service medal with Asia clasp, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit citation (Civil Actions medal, first class color with palm), bronze star medal with combat "V", Presidential Unit citation, World War II victory medal, European-African-Middle Eastern campaign medal, Asiatic Pacific campaign medal, China service medal (extended), Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, and Navy "E" ribbon. After his retirement, he became known in North Florida as the "Snake Man", due to his passion for reptiles. Richard would rehabilitate injured reptiles and was also on call to safely capture any reptiles that had made themselves a nuisance in the community. He also loved dogs; his beloved Boston Terrier, Duchess, was his faithful companion through the remainder of his days.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Patricia Foss, son-in-law, Doug Foss, Sr., and his stepdaughter, Blanche Nickelson; his grandchildren, Doug Foss, Jr., Kimberly Foss, Deborah Paluszynski, Bobby Smith, Erika Smith Nicholson, Joshua Smith, and Christopher Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Susannah Foss, Avery Foss, Charlotte Foss, Hailey Jones, Spencer Jones, Seth Paluszynski, Justin Smith, and Samantha Smith. He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Stengel, and stepson, Robert K. Smith.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of prayers and condolences during this time.
A Graveside Celebration of Richard's life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beaches Memorial Park. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 26, 2019