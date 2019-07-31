|
ROBERT RAYMOND DILLEY
Robert Raymond Dilley, 33, of Brattleboro, Vermont, passed away on July 6, 2019 following a long illness.
Robert was born in Warwick, New York on August 14, 1985 and grew up in Vernon, NJ, where he graduated from high school. He loved the great outdoors which led him to attend Colorado Mountain College where he majored in Outdoor Studies. Robert coached youth and adults in snowboarding and skateboarding in his hometown of Brattleboro, Vermont. He lived life to the fullest - whether you needed simple advice, an empathetic ear, a shoulder to lean on; silence, a listener... he was your man - ready, steadfast and good fun.
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy Dilley, his sister, Megan Cheary (Craig), a niece and nephew, Kaylee and Brendan McDougal, an uncle, Peter Smith (Carrie) and a cousin Allen Smith. He was preceded in death by his uncle (and very close friend), David H. Smith and his grandparents.
A unique memorial celebration took place in his of hometown planned by his many friends and family.
A local memorial will be held for family and friends from 12:00 - 2:00 on August 10, 2019 at the Ribault Garden Club, 705 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250.
A memorial fund has been established in Robert's name to further the safety and public enjoyment of the outdoor sports he loved so much in Brattleboro Vermont. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Robert Dilley c/o Robert Dilley Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 330106, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 1, 2019