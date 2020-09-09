ROBERT CARLOS TIPTON "POP POP"
Robert Carlos Tipton, "Pop Pop," got his heavenly wings on September 2, 2020. Bob was born on September 10, 1934 in St. Petersburg, FL but spent his childhood in Marathon, FL. He graduated from Miami Military Academy when he was 15 as Valedictorian of his class. After spending a year at University of Miami, Bob joined the Navy. He served 4 years and returned to Miami to pursue the love of his life, Mary JoAnne Pierce. Bob and Jodie were married September 5, 1956 in Coconut Grove. They left the next day for Golden, Colorado where Bob attended the Colorado School of Mines. They returned to Miami in 1957 and that is when the fun really started! After they welcomed Tudi and John into their family, they moved to Winter Park, FL where Lori was born. Bob moved the family to Tampa where the fun continued. In 1975, they moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL and they would call it home for the next 45 years.
When Bob was not at work you would typically find him organizing a fundraiser, campaigning for his favorite conservatives, or volunteering his time between his grandkids' schools, the community, or the First Coast Tea Party. For the last six years, his favorite activity and passion was passing out flowers from Trader Joe's. Bob and Jodie never missed a day picking up flowers and delivering to over 40 locations at the beach between schools, city halls, retirement homes, churches, hospitals, and special requests. He cherished every day that he got to spend with his beautiful wife, Jodie!
Bob was a true patriot. He loved this country!! He believed in the Constitution (he carried a copy in his pocket daily!) and he held a steadfast belief in the promises and potential of this great Nation. He was a defender of the unborn. Jesus was his Lord and Savior and he quietly walked out his faith. He shared God's love through his generous acts of service.
Bob was predeceased by his mother, Daisy Marie Starr, and his father, Victor Hugo Walker. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Jodie Tipton, his three children Mary Philips (Clay), John Tipton (Michelle) and Lori Crunden (Jim), 11 grandchildren Trevor (Kelly), Chris (Erin), Jonathan (Niki), Jimmy (Sam), Colin, Kelly (Clayton), Zachary, Hayden, Noah, Jill, and Luke and 12 great-grandchildren. He was a huge part of ALL their lives. He never missed a game, party, graduation, or any family gathering. He also leaves behind his niece, Debbye (Steve) Prager and a nephew, Duane (Maria) Keller who was very dear to his heart.
Bob was a remarkable husband, father, and Pop Pop and a true friend to everyone he met.
Service arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations of your "time or treasure" to:
First Coast Women's Services (Pro Life Clinic) 224 3rd Street N Jax Beach 904-246-7378 We Can Be Heroes Foundations (Supporting our Veterans) https://WeCanBeHeroesFoundation.org
14286-19 Beach Blvd. JB, FL 32250
Two Titmice Foundation (Local support for patients battling breast cancer) 904-993-2474 www.twotitmicevodka.com
Community Hospice (866)253-6681 www.communityhospice.com/give