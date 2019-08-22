|
|
ROBERT FRANK ROSA
July 25, 1935 - August 2, 2019 (84)
A devout Catholic, Robert "Bob" Rosa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on August 20, 2019 after his courageous battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Terry, and his daughter Valerie Rosa Mobley (Mike Vitale), his son Dennis Rosa (Becky), his sister Carol French and was preceded in death by his eldest son, Frank. Bob was 84 and has 7 grandchildren: Robert, Erin and Ryan Mobley, Frank C. Hughes, and Sam, Jack and Cate Rosa.
Born in Jersey City, NJ Bob was voted "Best Looking" in his senior class, then graduated from Montclair State College. After college, he and Terry moved to Florida where Bob had a successful career in the insurance industry. Bob is a Past President of the Hollywood, Florida Rotary Club and remained active in the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Oceanside until he passed. He was an avid reader and loved boating, fishing and diving in the Florida Keys. Bob also enjoyed watching football and playing tennis with the Senior group from Queens Harbor. Most importantly, Bob loved to travel with his wife, and spend time with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. www.communityhospice.com
Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, 2019