Robert Howell ""Bob"" Rankin

Robert Howell ""Bob"" Rankin Obituary
ROBERT "BOB" HOWELL RANKIN
Robert "Bob" Howell Rankin, 75, passed away July 2, 2019, after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Jacksonville University and served as a Naval Officer for over 30 years. During that time, he was the commanding officer of the USS Underwood FFG-36, USS Samuel Gompers AD-37 and CTF 53.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joanna Rankin; brother, John Joseph Rankin; children, Elizabeth Ann Rankin Seymour, James Robert Rankin, Jennifer Lynn Rankin Sargeant, John Andrew Rankin; and ten grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, at the Beach Church in Jacksonville Beach with a reception to follow at Sawgrass County Club.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 18, 2019
