Robert John "(Bob)" Ford


1929 - 2019
ROBERT JOHN FORD
Robert John Ford (Bob), 89, of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away on July 13, 2019 with his family at his bedside. Robert was born in Toronto Ontario, Canada on August 8, 1929. He was the son of Horace and Florence Ford.
Robert completed his education at Toronto University then joined the Sheraton Hotel Corp in Montreal where he also served in the Canadian Navy Reserve with the rank of Left (First) Lieutenant. During this time he traveled to many great cities and several countries.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlein, his sons Guy, Mark, Lee (Meredith), daughter Robin Edwards (David), 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Robert was an avid wood worker and served as past President for Selva Marina Country Club. He was a happy man of the highest integrity.
A family celebration will be held at Thanksgiving.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert's name to SOS, Special Occasion Services, www.SOS4JAX.com
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
