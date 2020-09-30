"ROB" ROBERT L. DOUGLAS

"Rob" Robert L. Douglas, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 61 years.

He had a love for the water, fishing, surfing, boating and most importantly for his family and many dear friends.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Patsy Douglas; brother, Norman Douglas; sister, Ellen Peterson; nieces, Heather Douglas and Sarah Chambers; nephews, Eric Douglas and Matthew Peterson.

Rob had many dear and close good friends, Randy Lyons, Billy Rixen and many more. He will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date in October.

