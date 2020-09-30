1/1
Robert L. "Rob" Douglas
{ "" }
"ROB" ROBERT L. DOUGLAS
"Rob" Robert L. Douglas, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 61 years.
He had a love for the water, fishing, surfing, boating and most importantly for his family and many dear friends.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Patsy Douglas; brother, Norman Douglas; sister, Ellen Peterson; nieces, Heather Douglas and Sarah Chambers; nephews, Eric Douglas and Matthew Peterson.
Rob had many dear and close good friends, Randy Lyons, Billy Rixen and many more. He will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date in October.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

