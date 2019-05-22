March 4, 1929 - May 10, 2019

Robert Lucien Fisette, Bob, born on March 4, 1929 in Berlin, N.H., passed away on May 10, 2019, at the age of 90. Bob joined the Army Air Corps which he played hockey for the Air Force. Returning to the U.S. he met his wife Betty Fisher, married and raised their four children, Garry, Charles, Russell and Barbara in Neptune Beach.

Robert owned and operated B & B Enterprises Inc. After retiring he became a very passionate member of the Lions Club in Jacksonville Beach, where he was president for two years. Leaving the beaches he started a chapter for the Lions in Ormand Beach as well as Dunedin, Fl.

Forever the salesman, and friend to many people, who appreciated his dedication for the Lions Club. Robert loved traveling in his last year's, which was spent with family and his companion, Beverly McGraph.

He is survived by his four children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was an amazing father, and friend.

A private ceremony for the immediate family is planned to celebrate his life. Published in The Beaches Leader on May 23, 2019