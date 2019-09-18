|
|
ROBERT VINCENT BILIK ("BOB")
Robert Vincent Bilik ("Bob") of Jacksonville Beach passed away on September 7, 2019 while surrounded by his family. Bob was born October 13, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Alphonse and Emily Bilik - two hardworking and successful Americans who emigrated from Czechoslovakia. Bob's father was a member of both the Czech Army and the United States Army. He later owned and operated a successful textile factory and hotel.
Bob was the only son and the oldest of four children. He was raised in Kentucky and graduated from Western Kentucky University before joining the United States Air Force. Bob served as a Navigator in the Vietnam War and earned the distinction of Lieutenant Colonel. He also served as an Admissions Liaison Officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy before retiring in 2012. Early in his career, Bob worked for General Electric as a foreman. After retiring, Bob worked for Anheuser Busch as a laboratory supervisor for 25 years.
Bob was a devout Christian and a dedicated member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach. Bob volunteered countless hours with the Knights of Columbus and held several leadership roles including Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, District Warren, District Deputy, as well as the Bingo Chairman at KC Council 5535. Bob was also a regular volunteer with Dreams Come True, the Ronald McDonald House, the Mission House (Jacksonville Beach), and the Air Force Association.
Bob loved his faith, his family, and his country. He was known for his work ethic, generosity, and sense of humor. Bob is survived by his wife, Merrilea (Lockwood) Bilik, his children Eric (Iris), Danielle, Angela, Coral (Brian), and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship for a JROTC member has been established through the Air Force Association Falcon Chapter AF399 (Jacksonville, Florida).
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 19, 2019