ROBERT WAYNE LEE
Robert Wayne Lee, 75, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Born May 6, 1944 in Oneonta, NY, he and his family moved to Jacksonville in the early 80's where he earned the title Jack of All Trades by all who met and knew him. He had a passion for life, music, the beach, and old cars. He loved to take his '78 Dodge Magnum to cruise-ins and car shows. He is survived by his 3 children Jacqueline Lee-Anderson, Victoria Lee and William Lee; his daughter-in-law Cindy Lee, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. He will truly be missed and forever in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life at a later date prior to his ashes being taken to his final resting place in New York.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 9, 2020