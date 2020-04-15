Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Warren Smith Cemetery
Jacksonville Beach, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for Ronald Tinsley
Ronald E. Tinsley


1930 - 2020
Ronald E. Tinsley Obituary
RONALD E. TINSLEY
Ronald E. Tinsley, 90, of Ponte Vedra, FL, passed away April 13, 2020. He was born in What Cheer, Iowa on February 18, 1930 and graduated from What Cheer High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy while attending William Penn College. He was honorably discharged after serving three years. Ron was married to Arlene Tinsley on July 17, 1955. She passed in 2015. He had a career in metal technologies with Denton & Anderson and Taylor Winfield. Ron had a passion for fishing and his family. Survivors include his sons, Curtis, Scott and Todd Tinsley; grandchildren, William Tinsley, Shannon Banghart, Emily Tinsley, Katie Taylor, Alyssa Tinsley, Helen Tinsley and Pearl Tinsley; and siblings, William, Ford, Fay, Forrest, Max & Jerry. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 17th at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Arrangements are under the direction Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home , 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 16, 2020
