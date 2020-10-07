RONALD HART WIDEMAN

Ronald Hart Wideman, 90, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away on September 21, 2020 comfortably in his home.

Ronald, known by family and friends as "Boss," was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 4, 1930 to the late Marian Hart and Floyd Ludwig Wideman. A graduate of The Hill School and later-Princeton University in 1952. He was married to the late Joan Porter on September 20, 1952 and would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year together.

Ronald had a career in finance and wealth management with VBS, Kidder-Peabody, and Paine Webber. He enjoyed traveling with his wife for much of their lives, fishing all over the world, playing golf and caring for his dogs that he adored.

He is survived by his children, Ronald Wideman, Jr. (Valerie) and Bruce Wideman; grandchildren, Ronney Wideman, Ryan Wideman (Dora), Brian Wideman (Stephanie); and great-grandchildren, Collin and Sophia.

Arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

