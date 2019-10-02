|
RONALD JOSEPH FARACE II
Ronald Joseph Farace II, age 47, passed away Sunday, September 22nd. He is survived by his loving mother Fay Mickler-Farace and siblings; Tracey, Kim, Tebo, Becki, Nora and Leila. He was an uncle to eight nephews and nieces; Jonathan, Jamie Sue, Aaron, Danielle, Karey, Paul, Angelena, Nolan and Eli (also five great nephew/nieces) as well as beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and countless friends.
He was a loving son to his mother and late father Ronald J. Farace. Ronnie was a lifetime resident of Palm Valley, known for his big blue eyes, charisma, infectious smile, kindness and contagious sense of humor that made even the most stoic person burst into laughter. In his youth, he was a parishioner and altar boy at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra and an avid soccer player.
His life was cut short way too soon, but the memories we made together will live in our hearts forever. A memorial in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 3, 2019