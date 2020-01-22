Home

1930 - 2020
Ronald Parker, 81, entered Heaven's Gates on January 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born October 11, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has lived at the beaches for over 57 years. He was a loving husband of 55 years to Sandy Parker (Oromaner); devoted father to Debra Klein (Parker) and Cheryl Carlyle (Parker); and wonderful grandfather to four loving grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Carlyle, and Lizzy and Grace Klein. He was loved by many other extended family members and dear friends.
Ron was a member of the United States Navy for over 20 years and spent much of his career in construction sales, often referred to by many as "The Sika Man." His huge heart and willingness to give to others was his special gift. Friends and family will remember his great smile and his ability to make everyone laugh.
Ron was an active member of Palms Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for over 14 years. He loved the ocean and boating with his family. We will remember his radiant, courageous heart, strengthened by the convictions of loyalty to his family, his faith and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests donations to Community Hospice or Palms Presbyterian Music Program in Ron's honor.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 23, 2020
