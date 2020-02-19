|
August 7, 1958 - February 10, 2020
" True courage is not the absence of fear, but
rather the ability to move forward in spite of it"
Ronald S. Moore, Jr., commonly known to his oldest and dearest friends as "Radar", passed away on Monday February 10, 2020, surrounded by the family members he loved. Ron fought a long, debilitating and amazingly courageous battle with liver cancer for more than 15 years. In spite of almost constant pain, frequent treatments and hated hospitalizations, he remained active, optimistic and always quick to smile and offer a hug when seeing family and friends. He embodied the "True Grit" he so enjoyed in the classic Westerns he watched daily.
A proud Beach local and graduate of Fletcher High School Class of 1977, he spoke often of the life-long friends, teachers, coaches and Dean of Boys that shaped his life and even admired those who offered a "swat" of encouragement when needed. He followed his Senator's football team yearly and often attended the home games when his health allowed.
He was a devoted Florida State Seminole fan, avid Golfer and consummate fan of Nascar, Casino Gambling, Estate Sales, Dairy Queen, 2 pm naps and just being on his beloved beach, hunting for sharks teeth and other treasures of the Sea. A true Islander that avoided "crossing the ditch" unless absolutely necessary.
He was a "people" person, that never met a stranger, and kept friends and family close to his heart. Of all the people he touched, his most proud achievement in life was his marriage of 38 years to his wife Sherry, who supported him lovingly throughout the years and also physically during their last days together.
Ron was predeceased by his best friend and father, Ronald S Moore, his nephew Jason Andrews, and uncle Joe K Moore. He is survived by his wife, Sherry, mother and caregiver Shirley Moore, Father-in-law, John Baldwin, sister and caregiver Robin Hewlett, sisters Sherry Andrews (Steve). Laura Mitchell (Ron), sister-in-law Sheila Tullis, brother-in-law Mike Baldwin, Uncles Larry Moore (Shelley), Mack Moore (Diane). Nephews Josh Andrews and great-niece Harper, Steven Hewlett (Joanna) and baby Hewlett and Dustin Meyer, Max Baldwin and Curtis Baldwin. Nieces Krista Weldon (Henry) and their children Reagan and Logan, Katie Briggs (Eddie) their children Chloe and EJ, Rebecca Hyers and great-niece Henley, Lauren Meyer, Abigail Tullis (Bailey) and Chloe Tullis. Along with a host of beloved cousins and other relatives, Knowing and loving each one of them was the greatest joy in his life. He was heartbroken to know he couldn't see the youngest grow to adulthood.
Special thanks to his " Care Coach" Dr. Mark Messinese, Dr. Mody and the entire Mayo Clinic Staff that truly treated and cared for his mental as well as physical needs.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday February 22 at 2pm. Beaches Chapel Church, 601 Florida Blvd, Neptune Beach, Fl 32266. Please come and share your memories.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 20, 2020