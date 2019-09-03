|
|
RONNIE BEASLEY
A celebration of a life well lived
When: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm
Where: Ellen's Kitchen, 241 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266.
https://ellenskitchenatbeaches.com/contact-restaurants-near-me/
On August 15, 2019 the Beaches lost a dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, chef, delivery man, umpire and friend. Rather than a traditional service, Ronnie's friends at Ellen's Kitchen, co-hosted by Cinotti's Bakery and Martin's Coffee, are hosting a celebration event in his honor.
Please come ready to tell stories, see old friends, and celebrate the amazing life of the one of a kind Ronnie. Attire is casual, so come as you are and join us to share a smile.
Please RSVP to: [email protected]
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 4, 2019