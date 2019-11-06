|
ROSE MARION BRADLEY ROLAND
Rose Marion Bradley Roland, 95, of Atlantic Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. She was born into a large loving family of nine children on September 1, 1924 in Athens, GA to Ally Smith and Ferdinand Joseph Bradley. She was the beloved wife of the late Mathias Roland for nearly 63 years.
She graduated from Winterville High School where she was Valedictorian, Class President, Editor of the Newspaper and Captain of the basketball team. If you ever mentioned these accolades to her, she would simply say, "it was a very small class". After high school she was asked to play professional basketball in Atlanta, but college was her future. She graduated from The University of Georgia with a degree in Accounting. After graduation, together with her sisters, Rose owned a very popular dress shop in Athens. While vacationing with her sisters she met the love of her life in Jacksonville Beach. Enamored with Mat because he was a good dancer, they were married on New Year's Eve in 1949. Rose taught school at Sea Breeze Elementary and Atlantic Beach Elementary before opening and running the Fish Net Restaurant in Mayport. She eventually joined her husband in the family's seafood business, Mat Roland Seafood, where she retired after many years.
She had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active member of the Beaches United Methodist Church. She learned at an early age from her dear mother the importance of quietly giving and donating to others in need without recognition. Her sweet and gentle soul touched many people at the Beach. She was known for her kindness, gentleness, graciousness, compassion and beauty that came from deep within her soul with a smile that brightened up the room. She was truly loved by all those who met her.
Her generosity included sharing her love for cooking seafood. If one was a friend of any of her children, everyone was always included for the Friday Night Fried Shrimp Dinner. She welcomed and fed many a surfer at their home. She and her husband were also well known for their legendary "house divided" annual Florida/Georgia parties. She was known for her love of chocolate and eating dessert first, whenever possible. Rose and Mat were early members of Selva Marina Country Club where she was an avid golfer, tennis player and bridge player with her many friends.
It was her five children who were always first and foremost in her life, and they cared for her with love and compassion at home until her passing: Joseph (Jenny), Vincent, Brad (Priscilla), Paul, and Laura Koch (Albin). Grandchildren Nathan Roland, Brandon Roland, Laine Roland, Ashely Des Enfants and Nell Roland along with 5 great grandchildren. The Jackson family, (Carol, Charis, Darius, Razaria and Nevaeh) brought her so much joy and love in her later life.
The family held a private memorial. Rose would want anyone who felt compelled to make a donation to the .
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 7, 2019