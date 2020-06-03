ROSE SHARON BALL MORRIS
Rose Sharon Ball Morris, 83, of Neptune Beach, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020; she rests now with her beloved husband of 62 years, James Richard Morris (1932-2016). Born in Tifton, Georgia on June 9, 1936 to James Lee (Arthur) Ball and Grayce Johnson Ball. She is survived by her three children, James Richard Morris Jr. (Roswell, Georgia), Cheryl Morris Claiborne (Neptune Beach, Florida) and Beryl Morris Lucero (Simpsonville, South Carolina); grandchildren, Nichole, Brittany, Duncan, Daniel and Jada; great- grandchildren, Lily and Belle; her sister, Mrs. Raye Gordon, and numerous extended family members. She attended and volunteered at the Restoration Church, Jacksonville, Florida.
She taught in the public school system for 32 years, having earned degrees leading to a specialist in library media from Lee College, Emory University, and West Georgia College, and coursework at the Cambridge University Humanities Institute. The truth came out that she also enjoyed researching the history and design of pub signs. Always a reader and lover of books, she loved to share that joy in her many book clubs and in playing word games with her family, usually earning top scores because, as my cousin profoundly stated, "she reads books".
Travel was a passion for her. She traveled to USSR and China in the 1970's, London to watch a royal wedding, Africa on many occasions, made annual ski trips to Europe and US resorts, and spent months with her husband and their schnauzer Charlie in a 25' camper traveling from Florida to Alaska. Just in the last year, she traveled to India, barged French canals, and enjoyed an extended vacation with family on the coast of Maine.
She loved meeting people and made friends easily with her genuine smile and wonderful sense of humor. Her dearest moments were those spent with family and friends. She welcomed everyone into her home and graciously hosted many family holidays. Rooted in her faith and grounded in love, she lived her life with a joyful heart for us to follow. Ephesians 3:17.
Family members will honor her on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 11am, at the Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216 . The family invites friends and those uncomfortable with gatherings to participate in the celebration at https:// rcjax.net/church-online/ https://youtube.com/restorationchurchjacksonville Memorial contributions may be made to the Restoration Church Missions at https://rcjax.net/
Rose Sharon Ball Morris, 83, of Neptune Beach, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020; she rests now with her beloved husband of 62 years, James Richard Morris (1932-2016). Born in Tifton, Georgia on June 9, 1936 to James Lee (Arthur) Ball and Grayce Johnson Ball. She is survived by her three children, James Richard Morris Jr. (Roswell, Georgia), Cheryl Morris Claiborne (Neptune Beach, Florida) and Beryl Morris Lucero (Simpsonville, South Carolina); grandchildren, Nichole, Brittany, Duncan, Daniel and Jada; great- grandchildren, Lily and Belle; her sister, Mrs. Raye Gordon, and numerous extended family members. She attended and volunteered at the Restoration Church, Jacksonville, Florida.
She taught in the public school system for 32 years, having earned degrees leading to a specialist in library media from Lee College, Emory University, and West Georgia College, and coursework at the Cambridge University Humanities Institute. The truth came out that she also enjoyed researching the history and design of pub signs. Always a reader and lover of books, she loved to share that joy in her many book clubs and in playing word games with her family, usually earning top scores because, as my cousin profoundly stated, "she reads books".
Travel was a passion for her. She traveled to USSR and China in the 1970's, London to watch a royal wedding, Africa on many occasions, made annual ski trips to Europe and US resorts, and spent months with her husband and their schnauzer Charlie in a 25' camper traveling from Florida to Alaska. Just in the last year, she traveled to India, barged French canals, and enjoyed an extended vacation with family on the coast of Maine.
She loved meeting people and made friends easily with her genuine smile and wonderful sense of humor. Her dearest moments were those spent with family and friends. She welcomed everyone into her home and graciously hosted many family holidays. Rooted in her faith and grounded in love, she lived her life with a joyful heart for us to follow. Ephesians 3:17.
Family members will honor her on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 11am, at the Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216 . The family invites friends and those uncomfortable with gatherings to participate in the celebration at https:// rcjax.net/church-online/ https://youtube.com/restorationchurchjacksonville Memorial contributions may be made to the Restoration Church Missions at https://rcjax.net/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.