ROSEMARY RENEHAN DASCANIO
Rosemary Renehan Dascanio passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1920 in Renovo, Pennsylvania. The daughter of Thomas "Toby" Renehan and Genevieve "Jen" Barbarich Renehan, she attended St. Joseph's High School and graduated in 1941. She worked for Maxwell's Furniture Store and had a passion for creating beautiful window displays and traveling to New York City with her colleague and friend, Bernice Black. Known as "Chickie" she loved her mountain town and the four seasons, with Flaming Foliage being her favorite time of year.
In 1959, she married Gabriel "Gabe"/"Pinkey" Dascanio at St. Joseph's in Renovo, Pennsylvania and they celebrated 42 years of marriage together. In 1962 they moved to Ormond Beach, Florida where she and Gabe built a loving family life with their daughter, Michele. She continued her passion for retail by joining the Belk Department Store and worked for many years at the Ormond Beach location. A longtime member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church, she was active on many church and school committees.
In 2007, she moved to Fleet Landing Retirement Community in Atlantic Beach, Florida. She was a well-loved resident, always ready to participate in activities. The fun-loving side of her nature never diminished and throughout her life she loved music and was always ready to dance.
More than anything she loved spending time with her family and was fondly called "RoRo" by her grandchildren and many friends. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Michele Dascanio Woodcock (Nick); grandchildren, Michael and Catherine.
A viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Maxwell Funeral Home, 205 5th St., in Renovo, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church with the Reverend Father Joseph Orr officiating. Burial will directly follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hyner.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 12, 2019