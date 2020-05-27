|
|
RUBEN PANLAQUI MACOMB
Ruben Panlaqui Macomb passed away peacefully May 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 18, 1939 in Cavite City, Philippines to Thomas Gaudi Macomb and Juana Panlaqui Macomb, he was the youngest of eight children.
He made a career with the US Navy and made Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his home. He retired in 1979 as a Chief Petty Officer and was a proud military man. After retiring he continued his love of traveling and making memories with his wife of 57 years, Rizalina (Leni) and together they raised 3 sons.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rizalina (Leni); 3 children, Ruben Macomb (Nadeine), Ron Macomb (Elaine), Ray Macomb (Elitha); 2 grandchildren, Nicole Macomb and Logan Macomb; sisters and brothers in the Philippines, Virginia, Augustus, Pablo and Victoria; and many cherished friends.
Due to the current restrictions surrounding Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 28, 2020