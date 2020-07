RUDA SMITHRuda Smith, a long-time resident of the Jacksonville area went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020, at home.She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, of 48 years, Ike D. Smith; daughter, Debra (Bob); grandson, Jonathan (Michelle); and great granddaughter, Lily, all of whom live in Jacksonville, FL and brought great joy to her life in her later years.Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.