RUTH H. SCHNEIDER
Ruth H. Schneider born October 31, 1928, passed away October 30, 2020. She was a resident of Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra, FL. She embraced her deep faith, family and friends with a sense of purpose and generosity. Her love produced tremendous results and enriched the lives of many, her contagious smile would light up a room. Ruth's love of travel, antiques, gardening and most of all, family, kept her busy.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved brother, William Higginbotham; son, Kevin Kowalk and son-in-law, Frank Allen. She is survived by her beloved husband Don of 72+ years; children, Donald J. Schneider, Jr. (Jessica), Patricia Allen, Nancy Taylor (Everett) and Kim Buckner (Tim); grandchildren, Michele Platt (Steve), Fredric Allen (Julie), Jacob Schneider, Heather and Justin; one great-granddaughter and love of her life, Gracelynn Platt; sister, Ella Lucier (Dave) and brother, Milton Higginbotham; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach; Ribault Garden Club (Della Robia Circle) and many years of love and employment with China Cat Antiques. Ruth and Don did photoshoots and commercials that have appeared worldwide for over 10 years.
Memorial to be held November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach. Gifts may be made to Florida Children's Home of Jacksonville or American Heart Association
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.